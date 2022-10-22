Home Cities Vijayawada

Close save for 60 passengers as APSRTC bus catches fire

At least sixty passengers travelling in a state-run APSRTC bus had a narrow escape when it reportedly caught fire near Ventapragada village in Pedaparupudi mandal on Friday.

Image of APSRTC buses used for representational purposes. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  At least sixty passengers travelling in a state-run APSRTC bus had a narrow escape when it reportedly caught fire near Ventapragada village in Pedaparupudi mandal on Friday. Fortunately, no causalities were reported. The incident happened around 7 am when the bus was on its way from Gudivada to Vijayawada. The passengers included women and several students.

Upon learning about the incident, Vijayawada APSRTC bus depot executive director Nageswara Rao and other officials rushed to the spot and inspected the bus. The RTC officials claimed that the bus was in perfect condition and had only recently completed its overhauling.

According to the passengers, the fire started from the bus engine in the front part due, perhaps, to a technical glitch. Noticing the smoke emanating from the front, the driver stopped the vehicle and asked them to deboard immediately.

“A major accident was averted as all the passengers in the bus alighted safely before the fire engulfed the entire vehicle. Unfortunately, the passengers lost their belongings,” RTC officials said.  A fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the fire. “A case been registered and investigation is on to find out the reasons behind the fire,” said the police.

