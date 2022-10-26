11-year-old boy succumbs to burns

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 11-year-old boy died after he sustained severe burns on Monday in Machilipatnam town, Krishna district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as V Lakshmi Narasimha.According to locals, the boy sustained the injuries when crackers, placed in front of his house for drying, exploded as he tried to light a rocket.

A bike parked in the vicinity caught fire as well. Narasimha was standing close to the bike when he sustained the injuries. He suffered 70 per cent burns. His parents rushed him to a local government hospital in an ambulance.

Doctors treated the boy for about an hour and a half. After his health deteriorated, they shifted Narasimha to Guntur Government General Hospital for better treatment. However, the boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. A team of police personnel rushed to the scene and inspected the spot of the accident.

VIJAYAWADA: A 11-year-old boy died after he sustained severe burns on Monday in Machilipatnam town, Krishna district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as V Lakshmi Narasimha.According to locals, the boy sustained the injuries when crackers, placed in front of his house for drying, exploded as he tried to light a rocket. A bike parked in the vicinity caught fire as well. Narasimha was standing close to the bike when he sustained the injuries. He suffered 70 per cent burns. His parents rushed him to a local government hospital in an ambulance. Doctors treated the boy for about an hour and a half. After his health deteriorated, they shifted Narasimha to Guntur Government General Hospital for better treatment. However, the boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. A team of police personnel rushed to the scene and inspected the spot of the accident.