Home Cities Vijayawada

11-year-old boy succumbs to burns

According to locals, the boy sustained the injuries when crackers, placed in front of his house for drying, exploded as he tried to light a rocket.

Published: 26th October 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 11-year-old boy died after he sustained severe burns on Monday in Machilipatnam town, Krishna district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as V Lakshmi Narasimha.According to locals, the boy sustained the injuries when crackers, placed in front of his house for drying, exploded as he tried to light a rocket.

A bike parked in the vicinity caught fire as well. Narasimha was standing close to the bike when he sustained the injuries. He suffered 70 per cent burns. His parents rushed him to a local government hospital in an ambulance.

Doctors treated the boy for about an hour and a half. After his health deteriorated, they shifted Narasimha to Guntur Government General Hospital for better treatment. However, the boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. A team of police personnel rushed to the scene and inspected the spot of the accident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp