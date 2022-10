By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will offer a discount of 20% on all AC buses enroute to Bengaluru from Vijayawada.

A discount of 18% will also be applicable on buses enroute to Bengaluru from Guntur.

The offer is valid from October 27 to December 31, NTR District Public Transport Officer MY Danam said on Tuesday.

The discount will be applicable on premium services like Garuda, Indra, Amaravati and Vennela Sleeper on all days except Sunday, he explained.

