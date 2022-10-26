SRM pupils bag prizes at tech innovation contest

Home Cities Vijayawada

They bagged the first position in the three-stage project presentation, question and answer round, and review competitions. 

Published: 26th October 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two students of SRM University, Vishal and Akanksha, won the National level VOIS for Tech Innovation Marathon 2022, which began in Pune on October 14. They received a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh along with certificates and mementoes.Vodafone Idea Foundation and VOIS Connecting Dreams Foundation jointly organised the Technology Marathon-2022 competition. A total of 560 teams from all over the country participated in the contest. 

The third year Computer Science Engineering students Vishal Kumar Singh and Akanksha Patil participated in the competition on behalf of SRM University- AP. They bagged the first position in the three-stage project presentation, question and answer round, and review competitions. University Pro Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Vice Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora and Registrar Dr Prem Kumar congratulated the duo.

