Vijayawada civic body chief inspects waste management plant

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar directed officials of the engineering department to construct four-lane roads and a compound wall at Excel Plant in Ajith Singh Nagar.

The civic body chief inspected sanitation management at the plant on Wednesday and observed the performance of the garbage transfer station and weighing machine at the plant.Officials informed the commissioner that there was a need to set up a second weighing machine bridge to manage the garbage vans.

Swapnil further proceeded to Division 60 and advised the officials to monitor the performance of sanitation workers and secretaries. He directed them to update the attendance details of the workers on the notice board and instruct them to attend the duties on time.

After inspecting the garbage collection system and the drains in the division, the municipal corporation chief ordered the public health officials to clear the garbage blocking the drains. Swapnil instructed them to take steps to ensure that 100 per cent door to door trash collection is done.

