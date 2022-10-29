Home Cities Vijayawada

Three held for fire at Gymkhana grounds

Owner of makeshift stall had purchased country made firecrackers from two traders, Kishore and Ramanjaneyulu

The fire broke out on October 23. Officials of the forensic science department collected clues from the scene and sent it to a laboratory for testing | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three people were arrested in connection with the recent fire that erupted near the firecracker stalls at Gymkhana grounds in Satyanarayanapuram, killing two people, Vijayawada police said on Friday.The accused have been identified as Y Gopala Krishna, Kishore and Ramanjaneyulu.

In-charge deputy commissioner of police (West Zone) Kolli Srinivasa Rao said two workers, Kasayya and Brahmayya, succumbed to the burns that broke out at the makeshift stalls on Sunday, a day before Diwali.
Satyanarayanapuram police immediately registered a case under IPC Sections 304 (2) (homicide), Sections 3 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Section 9(B) (A) (B) of Explosives Act, 1884, and launched an investigation.

The incident occurred around 7 am on Sunday when traders were shifting firecrackers into the stalls.
Three out of total 19 stalls were completely gutted. Panic prevailed in the locality as the crackers began bursting one after another.

“Y Gopala Krishna, owner of the stall and a cloth merchant, had purchased 100 boxes of country-made flower pots and 40 bags (each weighing around 25 kg) of pencil crackers (Mathabulu) from two Tadepalligudem-based traders, Kishore and Ramanjaneyulu. He also purchased four bags of bombs, one of which dropped and led to the fire,” Rao said.The accused were arrested based on the evidences and produced in the court.

