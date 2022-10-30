30 years on, Consumer Guidance Society fights for rights, wins 90% of cases

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over the past 30 years, the Consumer Guidance Society (CGS) has filed over 1,500 cases to fight for the rights of consumers and won 90 per cent of them. Their recent victory was in the case against PVR multiplex at Ripples Mall in the city.

Founded by Chennupati Diwakar Babu, principal of Velagapudi Durgamba Siddhartha Law College, and his friends, the CGS files cases on behalf of consumers free of cost to fight legally against inappropriate business practices related to poor food quality and quantity, MRP irregularities, faulty advertisements, medical negligence and other customer service issues.

Besides, CGS has also created a Consumer Welfare fund of Rs 70 lakh through the fines imposed by district consumer forum on manufacturers, traders and business firms. Stressing on the need to create awareness on consumer rights in order to fight against the ‘organised cheating’ by the businesses, Diwakar Babu said, “After I finished my LLB, I started Consumer Guidance Society along with my friends from different careers. We started filing cases on behalf of consumers who cannot do it themselves. CGS has won some remarkable cases against Amway, an educational institution for functioning without CBSE permission and recently, against PVR multiplex for collecting parking fees.

So far, we have filed around 1,500 cases and won 90 per cent of them. We started the organisation with 10 people, but now we are 150-member strong.”Urging the public to raise their voice against inappropriate business practices, Diwakar Babu said, “There is a huge need to protect consumer rights. Unfortunately, our State has no active consumer activists.” He also opined that the State government needs to create platforms to address consumer-related affairs and protect the customers from losing money.

