Home Cities Vijayawada

30 years on, Consumer Guidance Society fights for rights, wins 90% of cases

Over the past 30 years, the Consumer Guidance Society (CGS) has filed over 1,500 cases to fight for the rights of consumers and won 90 per cent of them.

Published: 30th October 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image for representational purpose only.

By ​Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over the past 30 years, the Consumer Guidance Society (CGS) has filed over 1,500 cases to fight for the rights of consumers and won 90 per cent of them. Their recent victory was in the case against PVR multiplex at Ripples Mall in the city.

Founded by Chennupati Diwakar Babu, principal of Velagapudi Durgamba Siddhartha Law College, and his friends, the CGS files cases on behalf of consumers free of cost to fight legally against inappropriate business practices related to poor food quality and quantity, MRP irregularities, faulty advertisements, medical negligence and other customer service issues.

Besides, CGS has also created a Consumer Welfare fund of Rs 70 lakh through the fines imposed by district consumer forum on manufacturers, traders and business firms. Stressing on the need to create awareness on consumer rights in order to fight against the ‘organised cheating’ by the businesses, Diwakar Babu said, “After I finished my LLB, I started Consumer Guidance Society along with my friends from different careers. We started filing cases on behalf of consumers who cannot do it themselves. CGS has won some remarkable cases against Amway, an educational institution for functioning without CBSE permission and recently, against PVR multiplex for collecting parking fees.

So far, we have filed around 1,500 cases and won 90 per cent of them. We started the organisation with 10 people, but now we are 150-member strong.”Urging the public to raise their voice against inappropriate business practices, Diwakar Babu said, “There is a huge need to protect consumer rights. Unfortunately, our State has no active consumer activists.” He also opined that the State government needs to create platforms to address consumer-related affairs and protect the customers from losing money.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Consumer Guidance Society
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp