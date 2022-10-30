Home Cities Vijayawada

As inflows drop, boating ops resume in Krishna river

Five boats owned by APTDC have begun their operations.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a hiatus of three months, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has resumed operations at Punnami ghat on the banks of the River Krishna. The tourism department officials are leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the public demand.

It may be recalled that the irrigation department officials had suggested the tourism department officials to suspend boat operations following heavy inflows into the river. Now, the irrigation department has given a green signal to APTDC officials to resume boating operations between Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Island after the water level near Prakasam bridge has dropped significantly.

Five boats owned by APTDC have begun their operations. APTDC boating operations in-charge M Malleswara Rao said people in good numbers will throng the Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Island for recreation and enjoy the boat ride during the Kartika masam.“We are expecting around 500-1,000 people will come to Punnami Ghat on the first Sunday of Kartika masam. The district administration has arranged a control room near the ghat to monitor the boats in the river,” Rao said.

