CID arrests three in Rs 458 crore cooperative society scam

The scam came to light in April this year after the depositors complained of non-refund of deposits even after the maturity period.

Published: 30th October 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Crime Investigation Department (AP CID) on Saturday arrested the chairman, vice-chairman and director of Jayalakshmi Mutually Aided Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited, Kakinada, for alleged misappropriation of deposits and cheating depositors to the tune of Rs 458 crore.

The arrested were Rayavarapu Seetharamanjaneyulu (main accused), chairman of the society, Rayavarapu Badari Visalakshi (A2) and Rayavarapu Jayadeva Mani. According to the CID, more than Rs 220 crore of the total Rs 458 crore was diverted and taken as loans by the society’s vice-chairman, directors and their relatives.

The scam came to light in April this year after the depositors complained of non-refund of deposits even after the maturity period. Based on the complaints from depositors, police registered cases against the accused for violating the AP Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishment Act, 1999 and Mutually Aided Cooperative Act, 1995. The case was later transferred to the CID. “Three accused were arrested and one was produced in the court on Saturday. Two others will be produced in the court on Sunday.,” the CID said.

