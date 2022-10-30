Sirisha rehab centre wins YSR achievement award

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

VIJAYAWADA: Sirisha Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) has won the Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Award for working towards the training and rehabilitation of the Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (PWIDDs). Founder of the voluntary organisation, Manne Someswara Rao will receive the award on November 1, State Formation Day.

Located in Vuyyuru and Pamidimukkala, Krishna district, the organisation was established after Someswara Rao and his wife, Ratnabayamma, learnt that their daughter was born with a mental condition.

Ratnabayamma said, “Sirisha, our youngest daughter, was mentally-challenged. When we came to know about her condition two years after birth, we were shocked. One day, on our way to Pamidimukkala, our hometown, we saw a girl with special needs along the road. That was when we decided we wanted to help children with special needs and founded Sirisha Rehabilitation Centre. We started the organisation in Pamidimukkala with five children in 2004 and now we are helping with the rehabilitation of 149 children at two centres.”

“My daughter, Nehasri, could not crawl or roll over as an infant. She had a cleft lip and could not eat solid food. At that time, SRC volunteers had come to our house for a survey. We enrolled Nehasri at their centre in Vuyyuru, where she underwent physiotherapy,” Tellakula Veena from Vuyyuru said. Now eight years old, Nehasri can eat solid food, her mother expressed and said, “On the suggestion of SRC organisers, I completed my Special B.Ed. The organisation has helped me gain courage.”

A counsellor at SRC, Bade Sujatha explained, “The organisation focuses on working for the training and rehabilitation of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as other associated disabilities. We offer counselling to both parents and children. We also work towards providing employment opportunities to the mothers of differently-abled children and train them in skills like tailoring and detergent-making,” Another counsellor, M Madhulatha said the organisation helps those with mental and other disabilities, autism and cerebral palsy. She explained that they take care of abandoned children, families or individuals affected by HIV and orphans.

A Nagamallika, mother of a child with intellectual and developmental disabilities, said, “We are from Punadipadu village. My daughter Jaswini undergoes training at SRC and I am also working as a teacher at the centre.”

SRC offers help to children (0-18 years age group) with mental disabilities under the National Trust Act.

They also run a school to provide special education, including activities of daily living, physiotherapy, speech and communication, behaviour modification and games, to the children.

Sirisha Vocational Training Centre (SVTC) provides skill development courses, including detergent making, tailoring (both traditional and fashion designing), glass and pot painting, computer education, gardening and cooking.

Expressing happiness for being chosen to receive the Dr YSR Lifetime achievement award, Manne Someswara Rao said, “It is a recognition of their sincere and hard work towards Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. We feel happy when observing smiles on the faces of such children. We are running the organisation with the support of the Union government, locals, and friends in addition to personal funds. We are still operating from a rented space.” He further said that the organisation bagged the award with the cooperation and hard work of counsellors, teachers and other staff along with the support of parents.

