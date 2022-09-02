Home Cities Vijayawada

AP Vigilance and Enforcement sleuths conduct checks on govt hospitals across state

The teams also found lapses such as details of medicines, medical tests, defunct CCTV cameras and medical equipment.

Vigilance and Enforcement Department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance and Enforcement sleuths and Drug Control Administration (DCA) officials conducted surprise inspections on primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs) and government hospitals across the State on Thursday.

During the inspection, the officials noticed that the hospital staff failed to maintain records of medicines and their expiry dates in several places and they did not set up boards displaying the toll-free number of the Anti-Corruption Bureau 14400.

A total of 42 hospitals were inspected in 26 districts across the State. The teams also found lapses such as details of medicines, medical tests, defunct CCTV cameras and medical equipment.

“There were no CCTV cameras installed at Kothavalasa PHC of Vizianagaram district, ventilators and incubators are lying unused in Naravaripalle of Tirupati district, 108 ambulances and Thallibidda Express vans are not maintained in Bangurapalem CHC, operation theatre is in a dire state in Podili CHC,” said Dr Shankha Brath Bagchi, Vigilance director general and ex-officio Secretary of the Vigilance and Enforcement.

The vigilance sleuths also found that there is a huge variation in drug stocks and existing drugs in the hospitals, supply of poor quality water to the patients and changes in food and diet menu.

