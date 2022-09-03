Home Cities Vijayawada

101 RVR and JC students land jobs at HCL: College Chairman

As many as 101 students of RVR and JC College of Engineering bagged jobs at HCL, a multi-national software company, with a pay package of Rs 4.25 lakh per annum.

Published: 03rd September 2022 04:55 AM

By Express News Service

Congratulating the students who landed the jobs during campus placements, College Chairman Dr Rayapati Srinivas said it was a matter of pride for the college as its students were receiving job offers with the highest pay packages from reputed multi-national software firms. 

Correspondent and Secretary Rayapati Gopalakrishna said the college takes pride in imparting the skills to the students.

