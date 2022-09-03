101 RVR and JC students land jobs at HCL: College Chairman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 101 students of RVR and JC College of Engineering bagged jobs at HCL, a multi-national software company, with a pay package of Rs 4.25 lakh per annum. Congratulating the students who landed the jobs during campus placements, College Chairman Dr Rayapati Srinivas said it was a matter of pride for the college as its students were receiving job offers with the highest pay packages from reputed multi-national software firms. Correspondent and Secretary Rayapati Gopalakrishna said the college takes pride in imparting the skills to the students.