‘Engineering students have future in automation’:  ES Chakravarthy

Chakravarthy pointed out that the rest of the world is currently lagging behind in the manufacturing sector and this is the right time for India to be the leader in the sector.

Published: 03rd September 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

ES Chakravarthy, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Global RMG Head and Vice-President

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Students of mechanical and electrical engineering streams will have a bright future in the field of automation, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Global RMG Head and Vice-President ES Chakravarthy said at a conference organised by Vadlamudi Vignan University in Guntur on Friday.  

Chakravarthy was the chief guest at the programme conducted by the Department of Mechanical Engineering on “Industry-Institute Interaction on Collaboration of Mechanical and Electrical Automation”. “Central government’s schemes like Skill India and Make in India can be successful only with the efforts of mechanical and electrical engineering students,” he noted.

TCS Senior Consultant Jayant Ratnakar also attended the programme as chief guest.  He stated that in the next two years, the use of electrical vehicles, digital manufacturing, robotics, product design, and medical instrumentation will become crucial.

