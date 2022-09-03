Home Cities Vijayawada

NTR DC directs officials to make arrangements for defence exams in Vijaywada

NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao directed the officials concerned to make foolproof arrangements for defence service exams to be conducted by the UPSC from September 4.

Published: 03rd September 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao directed the officials concerned to make foolproof arrangements for defence service exams to be conducted by the UPSC from September 4.

Reviewing the arrangements being made, he said a total of 1,075 candidates will be writing the NDA-Naval Academy entrance test at three centres from 10 am to 12:30 pm and again from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

A total of 102 invigilators and four liaison officers besides six assistant supervisors will be deployed for smooth conduct of the exams

For the CDS entrance test, two centres have been allocated and a total of 480 aspirants will be writing the exams on September 4 from 9 am to 11 am and again from 12 pm to 2 pm. A total of 80 invigilators, two liaison officers and five assistant supervisors will be deployed. 

The Collector inspected the strong room, where OMR sheets and booklets will be stored. He asked the police officials to provide tight security.

TAGS
NDA-Naval Academy entrance test S Dilli Rao
