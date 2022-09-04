Woman, paramour held for attacking husband in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ibrahimpatnam police on Saturday arrested a woman and her paramour for trying to kill her husband by mowing down him with a truck.

The incident happened on Friday when Pola Srinivasa Rao was on his way to work. All of a sudden a truck carrying cement bricks tried to knock him down in front of the Kerala Hotel near Ibrahimpatnam town.

However, he escaped unhurt and managed to catch the truck after a two-hour chase. To his shock, it was Battula Shankar, his wife’s paramour, who tried to kill him. Shankar also attacked Srinivasa with a cement brick injuring him severely. Noticing the incident, passersby rushed to the spot and admitted Srinivasa Rao to Vijayawada GGH.

Based on a complaint, police arrested Rao’s wife Parvathi and Shankar. “They hatched a plan to kill Rao and portray it as a road accident. Pravathi and Shankar developed a grudge against Rao after he found out about their extramarital affair,” the police said.

