Two held for attack on TDP leader in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata on Sunday said two ruling party activists were taken into custody in connection with an attack on former corporator Chennupati Gandhi. The TDP leader was inspecting ongoing drainage works at Patamata Girls High School on Saturday evening when the incident happened. The accused were identified as Gadde Kalyan and Subbu.

Disclosing case details before mediapersons, the Police Commissioner maintained that it was found during the preliminary investigation into the incident that it was not a pre-planned attack, but happened in a fit of rage when two parties accidentally bumped into each other while inspecting drainage works in the school.

Rana said a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and stated that the medical report from the hospital clarified that Gandhi was attacked with fists not any weapon as alleged by his family members and the TDP leaders.

Some eyewitnesses reportedly told the police that Gadde Kalyan and Subbu stopped Gandhi when he was leaving the school after inspecting drainage works. They found faults with him for inspecting the works in their locality and warned him not to interfere in development works in the division.

It was Kalyan who entered into an argument with the TDP leader and Subbu attacked Gandhi injuring his eye.“Based on a complaint from the victim, a case was registered against them and CCTV camera footage was being examined to ascertain the incident. We are also trying to find out the involvement of others,” Rana said.

When asked why the police did not registered an attempt to murder case, Rana said Ghandhi was attacked with fist not with any weapon and the incident does not attract attempt to murder as the injuries were not severe.

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata on Sunday said two ruling party activists were taken into custody in connection with an attack on former corporator Chennupati Gandhi. The TDP leader was inspecting ongoing drainage works at Patamata Girls High School on Saturday evening when the incident happened. The accused were identified as Gadde Kalyan and Subbu. Disclosing case details before mediapersons, the Police Commissioner maintained that it was found during the preliminary investigation into the incident that it was not a pre-planned attack, but happened in a fit of rage when two parties accidentally bumped into each other while inspecting drainage works in the school. Rana said a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and stated that the medical report from the hospital clarified that Gandhi was attacked with fists not any weapon as alleged by his family members and the TDP leaders. Some eyewitnesses reportedly told the police that Gadde Kalyan and Subbu stopped Gandhi when he was leaving the school after inspecting drainage works. They found faults with him for inspecting the works in their locality and warned him not to interfere in development works in the division. It was Kalyan who entered into an argument with the TDP leader and Subbu attacked Gandhi injuring his eye.“Based on a complaint from the victim, a case was registered against them and CCTV camera footage was being examined to ascertain the incident. We are also trying to find out the involvement of others,” Rana said. When asked why the police did not registered an attempt to murder case, Rana said Ghandhi was attacked with fist not with any weapon and the incident does not attract attempt to murder as the injuries were not severe.