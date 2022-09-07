Andhra Pradesh: Cops arrest five thieves, recover 27 stolen bikes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governorpet police on Tuesday arrested five persons and recovered 27 stolen motorcycles and a mobile phone from the accused. The accused were identified as K Anjaneyulu (20), Ch Venkatesh (22), M Sai Vamsi (22), B Bhanu Prakash (22) and P Gouse Khan (29). All of them belong to Bapatla and Guntur districts.

Disclosing the case details before mediapersons at Governorpet police station here, ACP (South) B Ravi Kiran said that the miscreants snatched the mobile phone of one Dasari Srinivasa Rao near Old Government Hospital while he was on his way to his office. A case was registered and an investigation was launched. The police identified the accused based on technical data and took them into custody.

The police said the accused are addicted to vices and resorted to theft to earn easy cash.The investigation revealed that motorcycles were stolen from Guntur, Gudivada, Tanuku, Vijayawada and Nelakondapally and Kodad in Telangana. All the accused were produced before the court, the ACP said.

