Indian Psychiatric Society, AP Police holds session on suicide prevention

Stating that every problem has a solution, Eluru district superintendent of police Rahul Dev Sarma advised the students to seek help whenever they have suicidal thoughts.

Published: 07th September 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Psychiatric Society and the AP Police Department jointly conducted an awareness programme - ‘Jayaho Yuvatha’ - on suicide prevention at IIIT-Nuzvid campus on Tuesday. Stating that every problem has a solution, Eluru district superintendent of police Rahul Dev Sarma advised the students to seek help whenever they have suicidal thoughts. “Students can dial 100, or send a message on WhatsApp: 9550351100. Female students facing distress can download the Disha mobile application and seek help,” the SP explained.

Parthasarathy, a psychiatrist, expressed that youngsters were taking extreme steps due to momentary decisions. Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu made a presentation on the lives of renowned people from across the world and advised students to focus on studies to achieve good marks. Nuzvid RDO K Rajya Lakshmi urged the students to try and resolve the issues they face, or approach their friends and teachers, if they are not able to solve their problems themselves. Later, Parthasarthy also administered an oath to the students, urging them to do their best to prevent suicides as a social responsibility.IIIT faculty members, Nuzvid police staff were present.

