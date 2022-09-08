Ajith Singh Nagar residents demand VMC to shift garbage transfer centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Residents have appealed to the State government to shift the garbage transfer station from Ajith Singh Nagar to some other area. The residents have reported inconvenience and threat of health issues.

Earlier this year, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) had announced plans to set up five garbage transfer stations in the city. However, the proposal was not materialised due to various reasons. The city with 64 divisions generates close 550 MT of solid waste per day. The waste will be dumped at the garbage transfer station at Ajith Singh Nagar and later the segregated wastes will be transferred to Jindal Plant near Guntur.

“It has become a routine affair for the political parties to make promises of shifting the dumping yard to another location during the polls. But no concrete efforts have been taken in this regard,” said Sk Shaheena, a resident. Another resident G Bhagya Lakshmi said that steps should be taken by the government to identify permanent solutions for the long-pending demand.

A senior VMC official said that the civic body has explored all possibilities to relocate the garbage transfer station from Ajit Singh Nagar. The issue will be brought to the notice of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development officials for identifying a permanent solution for the problem, he said.

