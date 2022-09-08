Home Cities Vijayawada

Three arrested in Vijayawada for attack on TDP leader

The accused were identified as Gadde Kalyan Ram, Tammisetti Leela Krishna and Alachintapalli Subramanyam alias Subbu.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with the alleged attack on TDP State secretary and former corporator Chennupati Gandhi. The accused were produced in a court on Wednesday.

However, the court objected to the submission and instructed Patamata police to serve notices under Section 41A of CrPC as they failed to produce the competent medical report suggesting the gravity of the injuries to the victim.

The police can later produce the accused before the court by attaching a medical report supporting the Section 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of IPC in the remand report, Judge Bindu Madhavi said.

The accused were identified as Gadde Kalyan Ram, Tammisetti Leela Krishna and Alachintapalli Subramanyam alias Subbu. The incident happened on Saturday evening while Gandhi was returning home after inspecting the ongoing drainage works at Patamata Girls High School. He suffered grievous injuries on his right eye.

