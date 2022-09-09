Kadapa to get mental healthcare centre: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Necessary action is being taken to set up a government mental healthcare hospital in Kadapa district, said Deputy CM Amzath Basha. He visited Indlas hospital in Vijayawada being run by Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy and inspected the mental healthcare facilities being provided to the patients here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government has introduced mental healthcare under the Arogyasri scheme.

As Rayalaseema people are facing difficulties in going to the government mental healthcare hospital in Vizag, another mental health hospital will be set up with Rs 50 crore at RIMS in Kadapa district.

As the CM has already laid the foundation stone to construct the hospital, necessary action is being taken to complete the works in time and open the hospital by March next.

The hospital will benefit the people in the erstwhile Nellore, Prakasam, and Rayalaseema districts. He lauded Dr Ramasubba Reddy and Dr Vishal for setting up the first mental health and neuroscience institute in Vijayawada.

