Home Cities Vijayawada

Kadapa to get mental healthcare centre: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

He lauded Dr Ramasubba Reddy and Dr Vishal for setting up the first mental health and neuroscience institute in Vijayawada.

Published: 09th September 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Amzath Basha (Photo| Facebook/ @SBAmzathBasha)

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Amzath Basha (Photo| Facebook/ @SBAmzathBasha)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Necessary action is being taken to set up a government mental healthcare hospital in Kadapa district, said Deputy CM Amzath Basha. He visited Indlas hospital in Vijayawada being run by Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy and inspected the mental healthcare facilities being provided to the patients here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government has introduced mental healthcare under the Arogyasri scheme.

As Rayalaseema people are facing difficulties in going to the government mental healthcare hospital in Vizag, another mental health hospital will be set up with Rs 50 crore at RIMS in Kadapa district.

As the CM has already laid the foundation stone to construct the hospital, necessary action is being taken to complete the works in time and open the hospital by March next.

The hospital will benefit the people in the erstwhile Nellore, Prakasam, and Rayalaseema districts. He lauded Dr Ramasubba Reddy and Dr Vishal for setting up the first mental health and neuroscience institute in Vijayawada.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
government mental healthcare hospital Kadapa district Amzath Basha RIMS
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp