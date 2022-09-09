Home Cities Vijayawada

Postmaster suspended for swindling Rs 1.5 crore in Vijaywada

Officials of Indian Postal department suspended Krishna Lanka post master Manoj for allegedly swindling deposits of customers to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore and using them for his personal use.  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Indian Postal department suspended Krishna Lanka postmaster Manoj for allegedly swindling deposits of customers to the tune of  Rs 1.5 crore and using them for his personal use.  

According to Postal department officials, Manoj collected the deposits from around 300 customers and did not credit them to their respective postal accounts.

“He managed to postpone ATMs disbursement for more than two months. When customers insisted, he issued ATMs in the first week of September. A few customers checked their accounts only to find that the amount did not credit to their accounts.

Over more than 200 customers withdraw their deposits Based on the statements from customers, we ordered a departmental inquiry and placed him under suspension,” said the Postal department officials. Krishna Lanka police said they did not receive any complaint from the Postal department pertaining to the fraud.

