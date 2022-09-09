SDMSD authorities schedule out ten-day Dasara fest in Vijaywada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) said elaborate arrangements were being made for the annual Dasara festivities, which are going to be celebrated from September 26 to October 5.

In a press release, Temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha said they have begun arrangements such as laying of queue lines, temporary sheds, bathing ghats, water supply points, tonsuring hall, toilets and kitchen to prepare Laddu prasadam as the festival date is inching closer.

She further said the temple priests have finalised the ‘alankarams’ of the presiding deity of Goddess Kanaka Durga for the 10-day Dasara festivities. The deity would be decorated as Swarna Kavachalankrita Durga Devi on the first day of the festival on Ashwayuja Suddha Padyami as per the Telugu almanack.

On the second day, the Goddess Kanaka Durga would be decorated as Bala Tripura Sundari on September 27, as Gayatri Devi on September 28, Annapoorna Devi on September 29 and as Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari on September 30.

On October 1, the deity would be decorated as Sri Maha Lakshmi, Sri Sarswati Devi on October 2, Sri Durga Devi on October 3, Sri Mahishasura Mardhini on October 4 and Sri Raja Rajeswari Devi on October 5.

The festivities conclude with the celestial boat ride of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamy in the Krishna river on a swan boat.

The festival will begin with traditional rituals such as Snapanabishekam at 3 am for the main temple and other Upalayams atop Indrakeeladri, Ganapati Puja and Dasara Kalasa Prathista at 8 am on the sixth floor of Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam. Devotees will be allowed for the darshanam of the deity from 9 am, Bramarambha said.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the temple on October 2 on the occasion of Moolanakshatram and present traditional clothes on behalf of the state government.

Avatarams

September 26: Swarna Kavachalankrita Durga Devi

September 27: Sri Bala

Tripura Sundari

September 28: Sri Gayatri Devi

September 29:

Sri Annapoorna Devi

September 30: Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi

October 1: Sri Maha Lakshmi

October 2: Sri Saraswati Devi

October 3: Sri Durga Devi

October 4: Sri

Mahishasura Mardhini

October 5: Sri Raja

Rajeswari Devi

