Rally on Sept 10 to mark World Suicide Prevention Day 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Psychiatric Society-AP Chapter president Dr Y Prabhakar emphasised including suicide prevention in the public health agenda in countries, particularly where access to mental health services and availability of evidence-based interventions are low.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, Prabhakar said that a rally will be organised along with the police department to create awareness among the public to prevent suicides to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

He said that DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy will be the chief guest of the event. Rallies will be organised across 26 districts at 7.30 am and the district SPs will be the chief guests at the event. Prabhakar said that a video message by a noted character artist Tanikella Bharani, a short film by the Indian Psychiatric Society and a poster on the prevention of suicides will be inaugurated by the DGP. The rally will begin at Benz Circle and conclude at the Police parade grounds.

Dr Indla Ramasubbareddy, a noted Psychiatrist said, “It is alarming that the State is third in the country in suicides.” He further said that ‘Creating Hope Through Action’ is the triennial theme for the World Suicide Prevention Day from 2021 - 2023.

