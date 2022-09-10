‘Youth must strive to realise their goals’: Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The youth of today are visionaries and if all their ideas and plans are realised, it would tremendously develop the nation, former Vice-President, Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday. He delivered a special talk entitled ‘Development of Leadership Qualities’ at Vignan’s University in Guntur.

Stating that India is playing a pivotal and exemplary role in the world, Naidu urged the students desiring leadership positions to work on discipline, character, and capability. He also invited them to join active politics.

He said students should take education seriously and be independent, confident, positive and constructive. Vignan Group Chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah said all students should inculcate leadership qualities and overcome any obstacle that comes in their path of progress.

He urged students with limited resources to be optimistic and confident. He asked them to aim for leadership positions instead of confining themselves to jobs. Later, Venkaiah Naidu felicitated the students who were selected for an internship at Amazon with a monthly stipend of `80,000.

