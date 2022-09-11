Home Cities Vijayawada

Raids on supermarkets in Vijayawada, Vizag: 156 cases filed

In Visakhapatnam, officials filed 61 cases of which 59 for violating packaged commodities rules and two for using unverified weighing machines.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Legal Metrology Department carried out an inspection at malls and supermarkets in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam on Saturday and filed 156 cases against establishments for violating rules and regulations.

According to Legal Metrology department officials, as many as 50 officials, divided into eight teams, comprising inspectors and executives from three zones, conducted raids on supermarkets based on complaints from the public on irregularities such as violating Legal Metrology Packaged Commodities Rules.

Three joint controller rank officials inspected the raids and seven deputy controllers, 19 assistant controller rank officials and 21 inspectors took part in the inspection. “Based on the instructions of Legal Metrology controller KRM Kishore Kumar, we conducted inspections on supermarkets where we found irregularities in weighing instruments and violation of rules,” an official said.  

In Vijayawada, Legal Metrology officials inspected Metro, Reliance Mart, Ushodaya, Capital and Vijetha supermarkets and registered 92 cases pertaining to packaged commodities and three cases for using faulty weighing machines. In Visakhapatnam, officials filed 61 cases of which 59 were for violating packaged commodities rules and two were for using unverified weighing machines. They inspected Metro, Lifestyle, Flipkart, Vishal and Decathlon in the port city.

