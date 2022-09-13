Home Cities Vijayawada

Childline staffer booked for blackmail, extortion

He demanded money for protecting family over child marriage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Eluru Three-Town police on Monday registered a case against an employee of Childline for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from a family on the pretext of protecting them from action for performing child marriage.

The accused, Mulagula Satish, has been working in the Child Line for over five years. According to Eluru Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma, the complainant Peeram Venkata Lakshmi of Nallajarla village performed her son’s marriage with a 15-year-old girl on September 5.

The Childline received an anonymous tip and the Integrated Child Development Scheme officials, Anganwadi workers, VRO and women’s welfare department members visited their residence and ascertained the facts. As part of the investigation, the family members of the complainant were asked to appear for counselling at the Childline office in Eluru. When the family went for the counselling, the accused allegedly demanded `1 lakh and threatened to file cases against them.

“Afraid of the case and future consequences, the family members agreed to pay `50,000. After taking the amount, Satish asked them to write a letter and sign on empty papers. Suspecting Satish, they filed a complaint,” the SP said, adding that a case has been registered under Sections 384 (Punishment for extortion), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, Eluru district Collector Prasanna Venkatesh also called for a departmental inquiry into the incident. In addition, Nallajarla police also registered a case against the complainant and her family members under relevant sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006.

