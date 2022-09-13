Home Cities Vijayawada

Devotee offers three gold crowns to Durga temple

G Hari Krishna Prasad, a native of Andhra Pradesh settled in Mumbai, is the chairman of Recon Marines Pvt Ltd.

Published: 13th September 2022 06:41 AM

A devotee from Mumbai presented three gold crowns weighing about 1,308 grams to Kanaka Durga temple on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A devotee from Mumbai offered three gold crowns, weighing about 1,308 grams, to Goddess Kanaka Durga at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) ahead of Dasara festival, temple officials said on Monday.

G Hari Krishna Prasad, a native of Andhra Pradesh settled in Mumbai, is the chairman of Recon Marines Pvt Ltd. Temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha and temple priests received the donation.

The EO accompanied him and his family during darshan of the Goddess and presented traditional clothes and prasadam to them.The EO said the crowns will be used to decorate the processional deity.She urged devotees to inform the temple officials in advance, if they wish to make donations.

