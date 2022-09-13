Officials told to expedite Machilipatnam medical college works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pointing out that the Centre had allocated `123 crore for improving medical and healthcare in Krishna district under the National Health Mission Programme, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said there was laxity among the officials in utilising the funds.

She inspected the progress of a medical college in Machilipatnam on Monday. The officials gave a detailed presentation on the construction works taken up at a cost of `550 crore. Of the total expense, the Centre has allocated 60% funds.

Officials told the Union Minister that they are taking steps to expedite the construction so as to provide admission to 150 students from the next academic year. Stating that the Centre had released `79 crore under Emergency Covid 1 and 2 relief packages in the district, the Union minister said as many as 78 government and private hospitals have been identified to provide medical services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

