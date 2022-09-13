Home Cities Vijayawada

Officials told to expedite Machilipatnam medical college works

Officials told the Union Minister that they are taking steps to expedite the construction so as to provide admission to 150 students from the next academic year. 

Published: 13th September 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS classes, Medical students

Image used for representational purposes(Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pointing out that the Centre had allocated `123 crore for improving medical and healthcare in Krishna district under the National Health Mission Programme, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said there was laxity among the officials in utilising the funds.

She inspected the progress of a medical college in Machilipatnam on Monday. The officials gave a detailed presentation on the construction works taken up at a cost of `550 crore. Of the total expense, the Centre has allocated 60% funds.  

Officials told the Union Minister that they are taking steps to expedite the construction so as to provide admission to 150 students from the next academic year.  Stating that the Centre had released `79 crore under Emergency Covid 1 and 2 relief packages in the district, the Union minister said as many as 78 government and private hospitals have been identified to provide medical services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Machilipatnam Medical colleges
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp