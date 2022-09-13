Snakebite fear grips Diviseema as Krishna floodwater discharge rises

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Increasing floodwater in river Krishna has led to a rise in fear of snakebite among residents living downstream. Every year during the rainy season, several people in the Diviseema region face life-threatening situations due to snakebites.

Although the impact of the flood is less in Avanigadda and other areas in the Diviseema region, currently, the rising floodwater is causing concern among the people. According to the officials, a total of 396 snakebites and eight were reported since January to till date. With release of floodwater into canals, incidents of snakebites also increase. In July, 2020, about 500 snakebites were reported in villages in Krishna basin.

A farmer Kammili Kumar Raja of Bandalaya Cheruvu in Avanigadda mandal said that farmers and agricultural labourers are the most affected by snakebites. He said snakes like cobras, vipers and scorpions and centipedes will flow into agriculture fields during release of floodwater downstream Prakasam Barrage.

Meanwhile, according to the farmers, 114 cases were reported in Avanigadda area in August. The cases were high in number in Avanigadda, Challapalli, Ghantasala, Koduru, Mopidevi, Mandapakala, Movva, Nagayalanka and Edurumondi mandals.

Doctors suggest to avoid going to work at night. They have suggested the people to immediately rush to hospital in case of snakebite.Speaking to TNIE, DMHO Dr G Geetha Bai said that anti-venom doses are kept available at all government hospitals in the district.

