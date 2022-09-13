Three women held for selling ID liquor
Published: 13th September 2022
VIJAYAWADA: Nuzvid police on Monday arrested three women on charges of selling ID liquor during an sudden inspection conducted in Hanumanthulagudem village on Monday. Based on a specific information, the police along with Special Enforcement Bureau held raids at Hanumanthulagudem village and found ID liquor in the houses of three women.SEB circle inspector T Gopala Krishna said cases has been registered against the three and took them into custody.