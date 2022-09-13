Web options for BE, BTech, from Tuesday

Home Cities Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The web options to opt engineering colleges for admission into BE, BTech, and Pharmacy courses  in the State will commence on Tuesday. According to a joint notification issued by the APSCHE and the Department of Technical Education jointly, eligible candidates of APEAPMCET-2022, who have participated in the web counselling process (1st Phase) conducted from  August 22  to September 5  for admission into BE/BTech/Pharmacy courses can opt the colleges for five days from Tuesday.  The detailed information is available at https://sche.ap.gov.in.C Nagarani, Convenor of APEAPCET, stated that the option exercising process will be conducted from September 13 to 17.

