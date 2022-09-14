Home Cities Vijayawada

Five-day international symposium on research begins at VIT-AP

VIJAYAWADA: A 5-day international symposium on ‘Writing and Publishing Research Articles in High Impact Journals’ organised by VIT-AP School of Business (VSB) in association with the Academic Research Office began Tuesday.

During the inauguration, chief guest Gunalan, CEO, VivSoft Technologies (USA) stressed upon the importance of research and opportunities to explore the industry needs. He urged the participants to focus on high impact quality research, innovate and explore business opportunities for research to be fruitful.

The programme was presided by Dr SV Kota Reddy, vice-chancellor, VIT-AP University, who spoke about the research culture at the university and highlighted that the university is ranked no.1 among the Emerging State Private Universities as per Outlook Rankings 2022.

