Ministers inspect model statue of Ambedkar

VIJAYAWADA: The 125- feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada will be unveiled on April 14, 2023, said Ambedkar Statue Construction Committee chairman and Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna.

As part of the Dr BR Ambedkar Swaraj Maidan project, ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Adimulapu Suresh and Kottu Satyanarayana along with a team of officials inspected the model statue of Ambedkar at a studio in Haryana on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagarjuna said that the State government is taking all measures to ensure that there is no delay in the construction. The statue will be unveiled by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on April 14, 2023.

Minister for Municipal Administration Audimulapu Suresh said that the CM’s determination to erect a 125-feet statue of Ambedkar shows his admiration for the architect of the constitution. Later, the ministers went to New Delhi to examine Ambedkar’s statue made of clay.

VIJAYAWADA: The 125- feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada will be unveiled on April 14, 2023, said Ambedkar Statue Construction Committee chairman and Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna. As part of the Dr BR Ambedkar Swaraj Maidan project, ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Adimulapu Suresh and Kottu Satyanarayana along with a team of officials inspected the model statue of Ambedkar at a studio in Haryana on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Nagarjuna said that the State government is taking all measures to ensure that there is no delay in the construction. The statue will be unveiled by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on April 14, 2023. Minister for Municipal Administration Audimulapu Suresh said that the CM’s determination to erect a 125-feet statue of Ambedkar shows his admiration for the architect of the constitution. Later, the ministers went to New Delhi to examine Ambedkar’s statue made of clay.