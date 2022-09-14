Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada man killed in Secunderabad fire

Family members demand stern action against hotel management for alleged negligence

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “I will come back in three days” was the last word of 33-year-old Alladi Harish to his wife Kavya during a telephone conversation. But fate had other plans. Harish, resident of Ramavarappadu, Vijayawada, was among those who died in the fire that broke out at a multi-storey building in Secunderabad on Monday night.

Harish, who completed his M Tech and MBA, has worked in Coastal Bank before joining Equitas Bank in August. He went to Secunderabad for an induction programme, his family members said. He married Kavya in August 2018.  A couple of weeks ago, a baby boy was born to the couple. He is survived by two children.

Kavya said they were informed by Harish’s friend that the hotel where he was staying caught fire. They said they were tense all night and came to know that Harish was in Gandhi Hospital at 3 am after his friend sent a picture of his body.

“Initially, the bank management allotted a room for my husband in Hotel Minerva Grand. However, the hotel has double and triple occupancy in it, but not vacancies for single occupancy. All of a sudden, the management has asked Harish to stay in a single occupancy hotel. Unfortunately, he stayed in Ruby Hotel where the fire accident happened,” Kavya said. 

Kavya also pointed out that the bank management arranged an induction programme in Secunderabad even though a few employees attended the same programme in Vijayawada. “Had he attended the induction programme in Vijayawada, his life would have been saved,” she says. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended over Ramavarappadu following the death of Harish. The family members  demanded stern action against the hotel management for their alleged negligence.


