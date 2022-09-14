VMC to sensitise youth on keeping city clean

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is set to organise a series of awareness programmes to sensitise youth on a ‘garbage free city’.VMC additional commissioner (general) KV Satyavati on Tuesday held a meeting with the officials to discuss the programmes that the civic body would take up at Bhavani Island Boating Point and Ramalingeswara Nagar River Point.

The VMC will organise a rally leading towards these two points and clean the premises. Besides, the participants would also make art work and plant saplings, Satyavati said. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced a fortnight-long ‘Swachhamrith Mahotsav’ from September 17 to mark eight years of Swacch Bharat Mission-Urban. Satyavati said the Union Minister announced the launch of the first ‘Indian Swachhta League’ (ISL) inter-city competition,

For the maiden ISL edition, over 1,850 teams from across the country have officially registered. Vijayawada Swachh Warriors is the registered team in the league. Citizens can register from September 11 through https://innovateindia.mygov.in/swachhyouthrally/.

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is set to organise a series of awareness programmes to sensitise youth on a ‘garbage free city’.VMC additional commissioner (general) KV Satyavati on Tuesday held a meeting with the officials to discuss the programmes that the civic body would take up at Bhavani Island Boating Point and Ramalingeswara Nagar River Point. The VMC will organise a rally leading towards these two points and clean the premises. Besides, the participants would also make art work and plant saplings, Satyavati said. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced a fortnight-long ‘Swachhamrith Mahotsav’ from September 17 to mark eight years of Swacch Bharat Mission-Urban. Satyavati said the Union Minister announced the launch of the first ‘Indian Swachhta League’ (ISL) inter-city competition, For the maiden ISL edition, over 1,850 teams from across the country have officially registered. Vijayawada Swachh Warriors is the registered team in the league. Citizens can register from September 11 through https://innovateindia.mygov.in/swachhyouthrally/.