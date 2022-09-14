Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC to sensitise youth on keeping city clean

The VMC will organise a rally leading towards these two points and clean the premises.

Published: 14th September 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

waste management waste bin solid waste

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is set to organise a series of awareness programmes to sensitise youth on a ‘garbage free city’.VMC additional commissioner (general) KV Satyavati on Tuesday held a meeting with the officials to discuss the programmes that the civic body would take up at Bhavani Island Boating Point and Ramalingeswara Nagar River Point.

The VMC will organise a rally leading towards these two points and clean the premises. Besides, the participants would also make art work and plant saplings, Satyavati said. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced a fortnight-long ‘Swachhamrith Mahotsav’ from September 17 to mark eight years of Swacch Bharat Mission-Urban. Satyavati said the Union Minister announced the launch of the first ‘Indian Swachhta League’ (ISL) inter-city competition,

For the maiden ISL edition, over 1,850 teams from across the country have officially registered. Vijayawada Swachh Warriors is the registered team in the league. Citizens can register from September 11 through https://innovateindia.mygov.in/swachhyouthrally/.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp