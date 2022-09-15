Coromandel launches fertiliser

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coromandel International Limited on Wednesday launched Cumist Calcium, an organic product, at Hotel Novotel in Vijayawada. Coromandel fertilisers president S Sankarasubramanian was present during the launch. The new product will provide specialty nutrients and n improve efficiency and soil health, according to a press release.

