Interstate thief arrested, stolen property worth Rs 20 lakh recovered

The SP conducted a press conference at the district police office and said the accused— Thiruveedhula Surendra,28, alias Surya—hails from Chittapur village of Chatrai mandal.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Palle Jashuva said Challapalli police has arrested a notorious interstate house offender and recovered stolen property worth Rs 20 lakh from his possession on Wednesday.

The SP conducted a press conference at the district police office and said the accused— Thiruveedhula Surendra,28, alias Surya—hails from Chittapur village of Chatrai mandal. He was caught during a vehicle check at Kothamajeru village.The accused gave evasive answers to police when they asked him to produce vehicle registration papers during the inspection.

“As he failed to produce the papers, police grew suspicious of his movements and took him into custody.
During the investigation, the accused confessed to his crimes.The accused recently committed a property offence at a house under Challapalli police station limits on August 28 and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 6 lakh.

The accused Surya is a wanted criminal in more than 30 cases and has 47 cases filed against him in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” the SP said. A total of Rs 20 lakh worth stolen property, including gold ornaments, silver items, motorcycle and Rs 20,000 was recovered from his possession.

