Vijayawada: Special teams to monitor single-use plastic ban

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar on Wednesday urged the public to help make the city free of plastic and said people can lodge complaints regarding the single-use plastic ban on the city corporation’s toll-free number: 8181960909.

It may be noted that the Central and State governments have banned single-use plastic from July 1.

The civic body chief held a meeting with the special enforcement team officials at VMC Command Control Room and said special enforcement teams, each with 12 members, were formed to monitor the ban in three circles of Vijayawada. The enforcement officers are conducting raids at every shop in their assigned circles and ordering shopkeepers to ban plastic and give them a jute bag or a cloth bag as a sample.

Pundkar further gave shopkeepers a final opportunity to hand over the stock of single-use plastic to the civic authorities.VMC Additional Commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavathi, Chief Medical Officer Dr P Ratnavali, Zonal Commissioner-1 Sudhakar, and others were present.

VMC chief inspects works under AMRUT scheme

Later, the civic body chief inspected the pipeline works taken up under AMRUT scheme for providing 24x7 water supply in 24 divisions of the city at an estimated cost of `100.07 crore. He monitored the progress of works at Nagarjuna Nagar area of Division-3 and Madhura Nagar area of Division-33. During the inspection, Swpanil verified the pipeline trenches dug for laying of pipelines and instructed the engineering officials for proper restoration of excavated trenches to avoid inconvenience to the public and commuters.

