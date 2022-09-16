Four-member mobile phone snatching gang arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna Police on Thursday arrested four mobile phone thieves . The four accused were identified as P Vinay (22), V Daniel (20), T Kasi (22) and D Ramesh (20), residents of YSR Colony in the city.Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) South Zone, B Ravi Kumar said that a youth from Kanuru filed a complaint with Krishna Lanka Police on Wednesday stating that three persons travelled along with him in a share-auto while he was going to his home from One Town. When the auto reached Krishna Lanka Old Fire Station, the trio threatened the complainant and stole his cash and mobile phone.

On Wednesday another person filed a complaint stating that on Tuesday night four persons came in an auto and attacked him at Bandar Lakulu and took cash and cell phone from him. Taking a serious note of the two complaints, City Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata has directed the officials concerned to nab the accused.

Krishna Lanka Police took four suspects into custody at the Gangotri Hotel near the Pandit Nehru Bus Station and seized the stolen property from them.Among the four accused, Peddi Vinay was previously arrested in Satyanarayanapuram and Kothapet police stations in a snatching case and was released from jail.

On Tuesday night, four of them went in an auto and attacked a man near Krishna Lanka fire station. The accused threatened him and took his cash and cell phone from the young man and left in the auto.While they were going towards the bus stand in the auto, they noticed a man with his cart at Bandar Lakulu and attacked him and stole cash from him. On the way, the accused also stole a cellphone from a person sleeping in an auto near the fish market under Kothapet Police station limits.

