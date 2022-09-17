Interstate train robbery gang busted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada unit of Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday busted an interstate train robbery gang and recovered 1,318 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 60 lakh from five accused.The accused were identified as Vanga Nagendra Kumar (35), Ande Omkar (34), Harshan Ram alias Harish Kumar (26), Babulal alias Babu (28) and Pukh Raj Prajapath (46).

Addressing the media, Vijayawada railway SP Vishal Gunni said the accused formed a team and planned to rob jewellery from one UV Rama Rao, who owns a gold jewellery making shop in Mangalagiri.Upon learning that Rama Rao was sending gold ornaments to Visakhapatnma along with one of his employees, B Sateesh, the prime accused, Nagendra, hatched a plan to rob the jewellery in a train.

When Sateesh boarded Garibrath Express on August 2 at Vijayawada railway station, Nagendra Kumar followed him and asked Harsha and Babulal to board the same train and wait for the opportunity. When Sateesh went to the washroom, the two decamped with the gold and got down in Rajamahendravaram.Based on a complaint, the GRP registered a case and formed five special teams to nab the accused.

