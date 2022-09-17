Home Cities Vijayawada

Interstate train robbery gang busted

When Sateesh went to the washroom, the two decamped with the gold and got down in Rajamahendravaram.

Published: 17th September 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada unit of Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday busted an interstate train robbery gang and recovered 1,318 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 60 lakh from five accused.The accused were identified as Vanga Nagendra Kumar (35), Ande Omkar (34), Harshan Ram alias Harish Kumar (26), Babulal alias Babu (28) and Pukh Raj Prajapath (46).

Addressing the media, Vijayawada railway SP Vishal Gunni said the accused formed a team and planned to rob jewellery from one UV Rama Rao, who owns a gold jewellery making shop in Mangalagiri.Upon learning that Rama Rao was sending gold ornaments to Visakhapatnma along with one of his employees, B Sateesh, the prime accused, Nagendra, hatched a plan to rob the jewellery in a train.

When Sateesh boarded Garibrath Express on August 2 at Vijayawada railway station, Nagendra Kumar followed him and asked Harsha and Babulal to board the same train and wait for the opportunity. When Sateesh went to the washroom, the two decamped with the gold and got down in Rajamahendravaram.Based on a complaint, the GRP registered a case and formed five special teams to nab the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp