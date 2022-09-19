Man beaten to death for theft attempt in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nuzvid town police took two persons into custody for causing the death of one person, who allegedly tried to steal roosters from their farm on Saturday night. The incident happened in MR Appa Rao colony in Nuzvid town and the owner of the farm was identified as Syed Gousuddin.

According to Nuzvid town police, the incident happened on Saturday late hours when Laake Avinash along with his two other friends trespassed into Gousuddin’s farm and tried to steal roosters. Alerted Gousuddin, chased them and managed to catch hold of one, Avinash, and tied him to a pole on the farm. Later, he called neighbours and beat Avinash brutally with sticks.

“We shifted him to hospital where he died while taking treatment. A case has been registered against Gousuddin and neighbour Kompati Alexander and investigation is on,” said the Nuzvid police.

VIJAYAWADA: Nuzvid town police took two persons into custody for causing the death of one person, who allegedly tried to steal roosters from their farm on Saturday night. The incident happened in MR Appa Rao colony in Nuzvid town and the owner of the farm was identified as Syed Gousuddin. According to Nuzvid town police, the incident happened on Saturday late hours when Laake Avinash along with his two other friends trespassed into Gousuddin’s farm and tried to steal roosters. Alerted Gousuddin, chased them and managed to catch hold of one, Avinash, and tied him to a pole on the farm. Later, he called neighbours and beat Avinash brutally with sticks. “We shifted him to hospital where he died while taking treatment. A case has been registered against Gousuddin and neighbour Kompati Alexander and investigation is on,” said the Nuzvid police.