Vijayawada: Day after suspension, Musunur SI tenders resignation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma placed Musunuru sub-inspector U Lakshmi Narayana under suspension following allegations of corruption and favouring respondents in a dowry harassment case, the SI tendered his resignation on Sunday. The SI sent letters to Eluru range DIG G Palaraju and DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy.

The SI’s letter to the Eluru range DIG Palaraju went viral on social media following which a departmental inquiry was called on to ascertain the facts behind the allegations. In the letter, the suspended SI claimed that he was suspended on unproven grounds and manipulated facts. The 2009 batch SI further claimed innocence over the allegations levelled against him and stated he did not want to continue in service at the cost of self-respect.

The SI, who was previously stationed at Kovvur, was sent to vacancy reserve following the allegations. The SP ordered a departmental probe to ascertain the facts. “The recent suspension came after he was proven guilty in the case. However, we are inquiring again on the matter and his resignation was put on hold,” Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma told TNIE.

