Woman techie cheated of Rs 1.6 crore in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman techie from Vijayawada was reportedly cheated of Rs 1.6 crore by a fraudster on a popular matrimony site.

According to Cybercrime police, the victim, a resident of Ajit Singh Nagar, had uploaded her profile on the site seeking a suitable alliance. She was contacted by an unidentified man who introduced himself to be a software engineer working for a multinational company.

“Through phone calls and messages, he gained her confidence and told the woman that he would marry her once he finishes his business trip in the US. Believing that he is genuine, the woman deposited Rs 1.6 crore to his bank accounts several times from April to September,” the police said.

Realising that she was cheated, the victim immediately approached the Cybercrime police, who booked a case.

