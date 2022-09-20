Home Cities Vijayawada

Global education fair held in Guntur, Vijayawada

The event witnessed 25 delegates representing institutions from the US, UK, Australia and Canada.

Published: 20th September 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 07:09 PM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  IVY Overseas, one of the fastest growing brands in the space of overseas education in the Telugu speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, organised a Global Education Fair at Fortune Murali Park, Vijayawada and Welcome Hotel by ITC Guntur on September 17 and 18.

The event witnessed 25 delegates representing institutions from the US, UK, Australia and Canada. The objective of the event was to create awareness among the students on programmes offered by institutions abroad, which closely align with the emerging needs of the industry in fields like engineering, information technology, computer Science, business and finance and last but not the least pharmacy and healthcare.

The events witnessed a crowd of 250 in Vijayawada and 350 in Guntur. IVY Overseas has eight branches in Andhra Pradesh (Vizag, Vijayawada, Guntur and Kakinada) and Telangana (SR Nagar, KPHB, Somajiguda and Dilsukhnagar)

