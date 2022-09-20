Man falls from motorbike, lands on electric wire, dies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 38-year-old man, who was on his way to drop off his two children at school, was electrocuted after his motorcycle skidded and he came in contact with a live wire at Kalidindi mandal of Eluru district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Raagani Ravi Shankar. His younger son Bhargav was injured and was admitted to a private hospital in Akiveedu. According to Kalidindi police, the incident happened around 8 am in the morning when Ravi was on his way to drop off his two children— Naga Satyanarayana (9) and Bhargav (6)—at the school.

Ravi was an electrician. The accident happened when Ravi reached near to the school and lost control over the motorcycle due to potholes filled with rainwater. “He came into contact with a live wire after he fell on the road. He was killed on the spot,” the police said. A case of accidental death under section 174 of CrPC was registered and the body was sent to GGH for postmortem.

