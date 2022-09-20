Home Cities Vijayawada

Man falls from motorbike, lands on electric wire, dies

The deceased was identified as Raagani Ravi Shankar.

Published: 20th September 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 38-year-old man, who was on his way to drop off his two children at school, was electrocuted after his motorcycle skidded and he came in contact with a live wire at Kalidindi mandal of Eluru district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Raagani Ravi Shankar. His younger son Bhargav was injured and was admitted to a private hospital in Akiveedu. According to Kalidindi police, the incident happened around 8 am in the morning when Ravi was on his way to drop off his two children— Naga Satyanarayana (9) and Bhargav (6)—at the school.

Ravi was an electrician. The accident happened when Ravi reached near to the school and lost control over the motorcycle due to potholes filled with rainwater. “He came into contact with a live wire after he fell on the road. He was killed on the spot,” the police said. A case of accidental death under section 174 of CrPC was registered and the body was sent to GGH for postmortem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eluru live wire GGH
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp