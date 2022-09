By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bank of Maharashtra has bagged the Kirti Puraskar, the highest award for Rajbhasha implementation given by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The bank received the prestigious award in two categories— Better Implementation of Official Language and Best House Magazine—in a ceremony held at Surat in Gujrat on September 14. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the chief guest at the event.

