All is not well at AP Anganwadis, find Vigilance raids

The officials found that only a few beneficiaries were present at some anganwadi centres, staff were not maintaining attendance registers and not carrying out periodic inspections.

Published: 23rd September 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Anganwadi, children, meal

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) carried out surprise inspections in Anganwadi centres across the State on Thursday. According to Vigilance officials, as many as 66 Anganwadi centres were inspected and the records of YSR Sampurna Poshan scheme, YSR Sampurna Poshan Plus Scheme and other schemes were checked.

It was noticed that many Anganwadi centres failed to follow the menu prescribed for women and lactating mothers.“Anganwadi centres located in Vilakshanapalem village of Padmanabham mandal of Visakhapatnam district, Tantadi village of Achuthapuram mandal of Anakapalli district, Potluru village of Gudlur mandal, Marripadu village of Podalakuru mandal, Veerampally village of Manubolu mandal, Pachikapalem village of Vedurukuppam mandal, Anganwadi centre of Marripudi village of Nellore district have served only rice and sambar. It is noticed that ICDS supervisor, child development project officer and project director have not carried out inspections since last year in Venkannapalem Village Anganwadi centre in Tadepalligudem mandal of Nellore district,” the officials said.

The officials found that only a few beneficiaries were present at some anganwadi centres, staff were not maintaining attendance registers and not carrying out periodic inspections and lapses in the supply of eggs to the beneficiaries were also found.

