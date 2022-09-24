Home Cities Vijayawada

New garden at Vaikuntam queue complex another attraction at Tirumala

The TTD chairman also enquired if anyone is demanding money from the devotees at Kalyanakatta, Darshanam and accommodation areas.

Published: 24th September 2022 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy, along with Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, inaugurated a garden at Vaikuntam Queue Complex in Tirumala on Friday.The garden features a mix of 1.5-acre green carpet, avenue plantation, seasonal flowers and 1,500 hanging pots. A 15-foot Krishna idol, a 20-foot marble Govinda Namam, Shanku and Chakra icons, 40-foot Sri Venkateswara Padalu and white roses, three pairs of Gomata and calf, flute music and stereo system have been installed in the garden.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Chairman said the new garden will provide a unique visual treat to devotees. The project was conceptualised, designed and executed in just 60 days. The project was implemented by Laurence Labs and Sneha Nursery for the TTD. VV Ravi Kumar, CFO of  Laurence Labs, and L Narender Rao, MD of Sneha Nursery, participated in the event.SE-II Jagadeeshwar Reddy, EEs Jaganmohan Reddy,  Srihari, Ravishankar Reddy, Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu were also present.

Inspection held

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Friday inspected Annaprasadam activities in Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) in Tirumala. He interacted with devotees and enquired about the quality, quantity, taste and hygiene of Annaprasadam.The TTD chairman also enquired if anyone is demanding money from the devotees at Kalyanakatta, Darshanam and accommodation areas.Later, he directed the officials concerned to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the devotees. He also interacted with Srivari Sevaks about their accommodation and other facilities being provided at Srivari Seva Sadan.

