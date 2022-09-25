Home Cities Vijayawada

887 students graduate at second convocation of VIT-AP University

VIT-AP University on Saturday conducted the second annual convocation for the graduates of the class of 2022.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  VIT-AP University on Saturday conducted the second annual convocation for the graduates of the class of 2022. Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister Dr G Satheesh Reddy was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Congratulating the graduating students, Dr Sateesh Reddy spoke about former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s thought of dreaming big. He urged the students to work in the field of futuristic technologies to make India technologically self-sufficient.

As many as 887 students graduated at the ceremony. Of them, 10 received gold medals.
 Suman Rudra, VP-HR (Technology and Products, BYJU’S, Bengaluru) and Krishna Pakala (Associate VP–executive programme director, Hyderabad), Cognizant were the guests of honour.

